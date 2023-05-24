Canada’s best U23 grapplers head to Place Bell this weekend

The best male and female U23 wrestlers in Canada will take to the mat at Laval’s Place Bell this Saturday and Sunday for the U23 Canadian Championships. The event is being hosted by the Montreal Wrestling Club (MWC) out of the Reinitz Wrestling Centre, located in the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA and is one of the nation’s National Training Centers.

On Saturday five members of the Montreal Wrestling Club will be in the mix looking to make podium appearances. Yann Heymug 70kg, Stone Lewis 70kg, Conner Church 79kg, Madison Charlton 50kg and Virginie Gascon 55kg are all slated to compete.

For Concordia student Connor Church this meet is a great motivator for the transplanted Manitoban out of Winnipeg. “I’m I’m always excited to have the chance to show off my skill set,” Connor Church said. “To be able to do where I live now here in Montreal it’s just another level of excitement.”

Church, who also wrestles for Concordia made the move here in 2021 after reaching out to Concordia and MWC coach David Zilberman and was invited for a tryout, which gave him the path to the Stingers and the NTC. “I had a coach home in Winnipeg, Leah Ferguson, who competed in the London 2012 Olympics,” Church said. “She recommended that I reach out because it was a really good program. She previously trained there and I trust her (opinion) so I reached out.”

This meet is the start of a busy summer for Church as he will also take part in the U20 Pan-American Championships in July and head to Poland in August for the U20 World Championships. “This meet is perfect timing for me to be able to see what mistakes I’ll need to correct,” he said. “I will get dialed in and be able to get ready for the upcoming Pan Ams and World Championships. It’s a great opportunity for me to get out there and compete in a big tournament on a big stage and just really get dialed in and focused.”

Gascon moved here from Windsor, Ontario because she wants to be the best in the world, “I know I’m not there yet,” Virginie Gascon said. “Not yet, but I know I have the potential to be there. My coach (in Windsor) David Tremblay encouraged me to come here because the best wrestlers in Canada are here.”

The member of the Stingers wrestling team is excited about the meet in Laval. “Yeah, it’s a lot of pressure but I think that’s a kind of pressure I needed to get sort of motivation,” Gascon said. “My whole family’s going to be there so it’s going to be amazing. I want to show my whole family what I’ve been training for, spending all my time doing.”

Gascon will use this meet as a barometer as to what she needs to work on as there is a couple of events she has her eyes on. “So if everything goes well in this tournament, then I have the World Championships in Finland,” she said. “That’s going to be in November so the whole summer is going to be getting ready for that.” The big prize for Gascon is making it as an Olympic athlete, “I’m going to go to the Olympic trials this year,” she said. Hopefully that goes my way, but ultimately I would be at the 2028 Games. I want the gold there and I want the gold here (Saturday) too.

The event gets underway at 10am with the opening ceremony with the finals slated for a 6pm start. The event is free to attend.