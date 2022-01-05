A rise in positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes who were scheduled to attend, along with the risks associated with travelling forced Curling Canada to cancel the 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials.
The event was scheduled to begin in late December at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man., and was to decide Canada’s mixed doubles team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
But the increasing numbers of Trials-bound athletes testing positive for COVID-19, along with the rise in cases across Canada, made it impossible to stage the event in a safe, responsible manner for athletes, staff and volunteers.
Unlike the Calgary bubble, which had months of preparation time and allowed athletes to self-isolate at home, and get tests done prior to their departure for the events, the dramatic rise in positive cases related to the sudden emergence of the Omicron variant across Canada in the past week made those safety precautions impossible to carry out.
Curling Canada’s High Performance staff will consult with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own the Podium to decide the best process to nominate a Canadian mixed doubles team that will compete in China. An announcement of the nominated team will be made when the process is complete.
At Beijing 2022, the mixed doubles will kick off the curling competition on February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.
