Canada earns an important point in 0:0 draw in World Cup Qualifying

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team earned a 0:0 draw in Kingston, Jamaica to gain a point in the Final Round of Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau earned the clean sheet for Canada who earned a point in Jamaica for the first time since 1992. Canada plays Panama at BMO Field on Wednesday 13 October with tickets available at canadasoccer.com to close the October window. All of Canada’s games are available LIVE on OneSoccer.ca.

“I thought we had some good moments which, with a bit more quality, we could have taken three points tonight. We just couldn’t find that half a yard you need to get a shot off. They put a shift in and we came out with a point and we’ll take it,” said Head Coach John Herdman. “We’ve gone to the USA, we’ve gone to Jamaica, we’ve gone to Mexico, we’ve played in heat, we’ve played in altitude, on bumpy pitches, we’ve played in front of raucous crowds, we’ve played with suspensions, with injuries but finally we get a chance to play at home. We’re finally in a position where we’re not scouted at every training session and we can get a rhythm going. We’re aware that our fans are behind us and we’re going to feel that on Wednesday night at BMO Field and feel what it’s like to play in front of a packed house in Toronto and then in Edmonton.”

Canada started three attacking players aged 22 or younger for the third time already in five FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the Concacaf Final Round, with this time Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Liam Millar leading the attack. It was Canada’s youngest trio of attackers in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers since Glen Johnson, Buzz Parsons and Joe Schiraldi in 1972.

“It was definitely a difficult game. It’s not an easy place to come and play. Of course, every game we come into with this team, with the talent that we have, we’re looking for three points,” said Derek Cornelius. “We’re going to need the fans behind us as it’s something that we really feed off of and BMO Field has always been a great place for the us we’ve always had good results there, good performances and we hope that BMO Fields going to be loud and rock and we’re going to go out there a deliver a good performance.”

“We got the clean sheet and we’re unbeaten in five matches, so, we have to take that energy and bring it to BMO Field in front of our crowd and get the three points against Panama, said Sam Adekugbe. “Jamaica had their backs against the wall and were searching for the points. The boys showed character and we came here and got a point and have to move on from it.”

Canada’s best chance of the first half came in the 15’, as the team showed patience to work the ball around the Jamaica penalty area but the shot by Alphonso Davies’ shot goes wide of the post.

In the 23’, a Jamaican free kick was played high into the box and Kemar Roofe was the first to get his head to it, but the header was just outside of the net.

Jamaica had another great chance in the 39’, finding a clear header at the box post but Alistair Johnston was in the right place at the right time to block the opportunity before it could cross the line, and Derek Cornelius was able to head the rebound away from a Jamaican attacker.

In the 44’ Adrian Mariappa got in a well-timed tackle to stop Jonathan David who looked like he might be clear through on goal. The teams went into halftime at 0:0.

In the 46’, a strong drive up the field by Davies found some space and he was able to pick out David whose strong shot was parried away by the Jamaican keeper, and no one was there to put in the rebound.

Just minutes later, a great free kick by Davies was just inches wide of giving Canada the lead (48’).

In the 50’ Kemar Lawrence’s free kick from out wide got a slight touch and hit the Canadian post before being cleared away from danger.

Canada’s best chance in the match came in the 60’.

Samuel Adekugbe played a pass down the wing to Davies, who pulled the ball back across the Jamaican box. The pass found Liam Millar all alone who hit a strong shot but it was unfortunately right at the Jamaican goalkeeper and managed to stay out of the net.

In the 73’ Adekugbe’s cross found Stephen Eustaquio at the top of the box, but the substitute’s header went just wide.

Jamaica continued to look to counter on the break, and in the 81’ a turnover in the middle of the pitch led to a quick break and a shot by Kemar Roofe that sailed just over the Canadian net.

In the final minutes of the match, Jamaica nearly found a winner thanks to Lawrence whose strong shot forced Maxime Crepeau to make his first save of the match to keep the score even (90+3’).

Canada’s starting XI featured Maxime Crépeau in goal, Alistair Johnston at right back, Doneil Henry and Derek Cornelius at centre back, Samuel Adekugbe at left back, and Samuel Piette, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Millar, Alphonso Davies, and Jonathan David.