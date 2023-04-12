Calvillo brings positive mental attitude to students

Anthony Calvillo has always been a battler, not just on the field as the legendary quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes but in life’s trials and tribulations. From growing up with an alcoholic and abusive father where sports became his escape from his turbulent childhood to he and his wife Alexia’s successful win over cancer and as we all did, fight through the pandemic. Calvillo has utilized a mental positivity and toughness to deal with all that was thrown at him. Recently the CFL Hall of Fame member brought that message to four Laval area schools, Hillcrest Academy Elementary, Jules Vern Elementary, Souvenir Elementary and Saint-Paul Annex Elementary. “”I think it’s great,” Anthony Calvillo said. “Whenever I go and do any type of public speaking, whether it’s for a business, charity organization, or going into schools the best part is two things. The first thing is The Q and A after I do my speaking. The second is the feedback I get from the teachers and organizations as to how on what was discussed how it really helped the individuals. That’s the best part especially now with mental health we just want to help as many kids as possible. Talking about my journey in life I think gives these kids an opportunity to see how I dealt with my situations because some of them might be going through similar situations as well.”
It was during the question periods where students would ask some of the same questions. “Some would ask about my father because he left us when I was around 11 years,” Calvillo said. “I talk about the domestic violence we’d experienced as young kids with them and even though I didn’t have the best example I wanted something different from my family. There were always people in my corner my coaches common my teachers, and my mom were always saying you have the ability to change your future if you decide to make that choice. I would also talk about my wife’s battle with cancer and with mine facing cancer and that would touch many of the students. So many of them had someone in their lives that were facing similar struggles with cancer.”
As the father of two girls this opportunity was an important chance to reach out to youths who are going through many of the same things that the current Alouettes’ quarterback coach has had to deal with. The important thing for him was to have students start a conversation and plant the seed of seeking help. “I think as a parent you can relate,” he said. “Every parent had to go through it with their children (pandemic). It was very hard some, kids can handle it better than others and some kids need extra love and care. That’s what I tried to remind them that it’s okay that some people need a little extra help the key is that they ask for the help. This is why parents and teachers are always asking “how are you doing.” I stress that to the kids that you can’t get tired of hearing that.”
The main take away that Calvillo wanted for the students was, “ to hope if I shared with them what I went through as an individual, how I dealt with my stress and anxiety they might do it the same way or however they were doing it that they were doing what was best for them. The key message was if you need help to reach out to somebody. Whether it was a teacher, a coach, or a parent just to reach out for help. If there was no one in your inner circle that they felt they could reach out to there are many phone numbers to call like the Kids Helpline. The important thing is to call one of those numbers and get the help they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.