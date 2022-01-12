Calvillo back in the Alouettes’ nest as legend takes QB coach position

Anthony Calvillo will; be found on the sidelines of the Alouettes’ games this season as the Alouettes’ ambassador has been tapped as the quarterback coach for the organization. “It’s a very big opportunity for myself,” Anthony Calvillo said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and that Khari Jones believes I can bring value and help tutor the quarterbacks and help the offence. I’ve watched from afar and have seen they (the Alouettes) are building something special.”
Calvillo has been honing his coaching skills over the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Université de Montréal Carabins. It was that time with the Carabins that helped prepare Calvillo for his return to the professional level as a coach as his first efforts as a coach in the CFL was not the best experience for the CFL’s all-time leading passer. His first go around as a coach saw him as Montreal’s receivers coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015 to 2017, plus a stint as quarterbacks coach for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. “The biggest thing I think I have learned is that I’ve become a lot more patient,” Calvillo said. “I believe also I’ve become a better teacher, a better coach, a better listener and a better communicator.”
Over the seven years Calvillo has been involved in coaching in the pros and university levels and as a player he has had the chance to observe and interact with several talented coaches. Don Matthews, Marc Trestman, Charlie Taaffe and Jacques Chapdelaine have all figured in Calvillo’s journey, he even had the chance to work with Trestman and Chapdelaine. “As a player you look at what they were doing that made them successful and plant that in your mind,” he said. “Each had their own style and were successful. What I’ve learned is that I’m not going to mimic one or the other. I’m going to kind of absorb what they’ve done, then try to make it my own.”
The 49-year-old Calvillo will see him working with the Alouettes’ quarterback crew and with starting QB Vernon Adams Jr. in particular, who will be returning following his shoulder injury that sidelined him after eight games. “This will be the third year they will be working with their system,” he said. “I’ve always said that if you can run the same system for multiple years you will only get more comfortable and better at (running) it. As for me I need to catch up.”
Working with the quarterbacks will include balancing the use of Montreal’s potent receiver and running back corps. “They have a great running back in Stanback and their receiving corps is solid,” he said. “Not everything is on the quarterback. There’s a lot of balance, a lot of talent that’s there. That’s what I am looking forward to being part of.”
With training camp and the 2022 season ahead coach Calvillo is looking forward to, “Getting to know the quarterbacks,” he said. “I think the dynamic between the quarterbacks, the quarterback coach and the offensive coordinator is so crucial for the success of a football team. Then really diving into the offence, understanding completely what we’re trying to do here so I can continue to teach it the way Khari and the offensive staff have been teaching it to the guys and then bring my knowledge as well.”
