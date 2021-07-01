Busy times for the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League

Say goodbye to the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League and hello to the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League (QU18AAAHL), a name change that was introduced at the Virtual Gala held on Saturday June 19 on the league’s Facebook page.
This change in name has been in the works for a while at the request of Hockey Canada as age identifying categories replace the old standards of novice through junior. “We were informed in 2019 about having to change the name,” Yanick Gagné, general manager of the QU18AAAHL said. “We did have permission to keep the midget name because it was the league’s 45th anniversary and then we would move on. The new name was approved by the board of governors and we announced it that Saturday.”
The league’s focus remains excellence in hockey and academics and the new logo incorporates those elements in the new design that will represent the league.
While there were no awards for on ice excellence, as always there was recognition for off ice and academic activities. Émile Desjardins of the Forestiers d’Amos received the André-Gingras Trophy for his involvement in his community. The Rosaire-Morin Trophy for individual academic excellence was presented to Mathieu Wener of the College Charles-Lemoyne Riverains. The team academic award also went to the Riverains as they earned the Roger-Brunelle Trophy. The academic personality of the year was Nathan Morin of the Lévis Chevaliers, as he picked up the Knapper Trophy. The Michel-Daoust Trophy for the top academic advisor went to Simon Désautels of the Saint-Hyacinthe Gaulois. “Our players were so resilient,” Gagné said. “It was amazing how hard they worked on the ice but also off the ice in school. It was really important to have this recognition of their efforts.”
Hot off the virtual gala came the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) draft where thanks to scouts getting to view players in training mode, the LHM18AAAQ enjoyed a healthy draft of their players.
When the 14 rounds had concluded 96 players had been selected from the league. That was an increase over the previous two Q drafts as 83 were selected in 2019 and 87 in the 2020 draft. In the first round 14 of the 29 selections were from the LHM18AAAQ and 63 percent were from the league over the initial five rounds of selections. “Despite a season without games played, the QU18AAAHL and its teams continue to excel in the development of its athletes,” he said. “We are proud of our players and our teams with these results. The resilience, determination and character of the players made them stand out among recruiters and they are now reaping the rewards. The development of our players is our priority and we will always continue to work in this direction. “
Now the focus is on training camps and a regular season as a new chapter under a new brand will be written by the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League. The schedule is out and September 3 is targeted as opening night.
