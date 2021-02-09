Buccaneer Auclair treasures being a Super Bowl champion

Antony Auclair became the second Quebec born player to earn Super Bowl honours for a second consecutive year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed the title last Sunday with a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Auclair out of the Laval Rouge et Or program joins the Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of McGill in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. “For me, it’s incredible,” Antony Auclair said during a Tuesday morning conference call. “It shows if you’ve got talent they’ll (NFL) find you in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada. They’re going to find you if you work hard and put in the effort. It’s great for all the country overall.”
The 27 year-old tight end who is in his fourth season with the Bucs had to encourage his teammates from the sidelines as he did not dress for the game. While every athlete wants to be in the heat of battle, especially in a title tilt, Auclair was philosophical about not logging any downs. “I wanted to be playing in the game, that’s for sure,” Auclair said. “I’ve been here for four years, I’ve been through some tough times and I think I’ve helped to build the foundation of this team. I’m just really happy to win, we’re world champions and that’s all that matter.” Auclair learned before game time but had an idea that he would be on the sidelines from practice sessions during the week. With more offensive linemen in the mix, Auclair, whose role is more as a blocking tight end, felt an extra blocker would not be needed. “I had a pretty good idea I wouldn’t be active,” he said. “We needed a receiver not a blocker. It is what it is and at the end of the day we won the Super Bowl.”
The end of the season also sees the end of his contract with Tampa Bay as Auclair becomes a free agent. His future will wait for another day as Auclair wants to enjoy the fact that he is a Super Bowl champion. “I’m not trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the future,” he said. “For now I just want to celebrate the Super Bowl win and everything will take care of itself later.”
Auclair did speak with his former coach at Laval Glen Constantin and hopes that he will be able to bring the Lombardi Trophy to his alma mater. “We spoke before and after (the game) and he’s really happy for me and this is great for the program,” he said. “I want to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to PEPS (stadium). I know it’s going to be difficult with all the protocols but I want to do it.” sports@thesuburban.com
