Brookwood puts noble effort in loss to Laval Nobel

The Brookwood Mini Girls AAA squad showed class and grit in their 55-22 loss to the Laval Nobel on their home hardwood. It wasn’t about the score it was about the work ethic of the Brookwood players as they gave everything they had right to the final buzzer of the defeat.
Brookwood was hard pressed to handle the hard press play of the visitors as the second place Nobel squad with only three losses to date were ball hawks under the rims at both ends of the court. The skill set of the Laval team allowed them to dominate play but that didn’t faze the Brookwood girls as they looked for openings wherever they could find them.
Brookwood was trailing 21-9 at halftime after hitting for the opening basket; Laval built their lead on an eight and nine point run. The home team closed the half with the final bucket as the teams headed into the break.
Brookwood improved their point production in the second half of the game as their shooters added 13 points to the total. Jayda Prescod paced the Brookwood offence with an eight point performance. Mya Rimple contributed six points to the Brookwood total thanks to a four point second half effort. Grace Todary chipped in five points and Liana Emile hit for four points.
