Brookwood opens strong –hands Laval first setback of season

It was a late start to the season for the Brookwood Juvenile AAA basketball team as they only played their first league game last Sunday morning at College Beaubois in Pierrefonds but it was a solid start. Brookwood handed the visiting Laval Nobel squad an 88-74 loss, the Nobel’s first loss in five games played to date. “They (Brookwood) are a very well coached team,” Nobel head coach Irvens Pierre said. “On defence we weren’t able to stop them, we gave them too much space and they were too comfortable on offence. On a positive note the boys played hard and never gave up. At the end they made a little run but it wasn’t enough but it was a good game.”
The first place Nobel jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter but Brookwood chipped away to take their first lead of the campaign 21-18 late in the quarter. It was a lead the home team would not relinquish to their visitors. It was a full throttle first and when the quick-paced 10 minutes ended Brookwood held a slim 26-24 lead.
The second stanza saw defensive play kick in with rebounds being snatched away under both buckets. Brookwood did outpoint Laval thanks to a trio of treys as Felix Kossaras hit for two field goals and Roy Chababi was good for one from long distance. At the half Brookwood had built a six point cushion as they carried a 44-38 score into the break.
The pace picked-up in the third quarter as the two opponents exchanged baskets with Brookwood padding their lead to 11 points and a score of 70-59 heading into the final quarter.
Laval opened with a small run but by the final buzzer was unable to catch-up and pass Brookwood giving the home team the victory. Kossaras paced the win with a 29 point performance while Chababi chipped in with 13. “That team was undefeated and we’ve had only a couple of exhibition games so it was tough,” Brookwood head coach Gil Manon-og said. “We were a bit inconsistent but we’ll be good going forward.”
This weekend Brookwood will face Park-Ex and Sun Youth as they look to build on their opening win. Laval will be on the road Saturday afternoon as they take on the LaSalle Leaders.
