Broncos ride to shootout win over Dollard

The Dollard Centennials battled the Verdun Broncos to earn a 3-2 shootout loss last Saturday at high noon on the ice of the Dollard Civic Centre during the annual Dollard Hockey Tournament in U13 B action.
Goaltenders Romeo Henrique of Verdun and the Centennials’ Pacey Greenspan held shooters in check throughout the contest. Dollard got on the board first with Aiden Richstone’s tally 4:48 into the first with helpers going to Nathan Sotto and Matthew Scirocco. That 1-0 advantage stood until 6:46 into the middle period when Mathias Rouget hit for the equalizer making it a 1-1 game.
The Broncos took a 2-1 lead with under five minutes remaining in regulation. That goal came off the stick of Theodore Choquet-Rousseau as he converted a pass from Thomas Hyunsu. With 96 seconds left in regulation time Aaron Poupka authored the equalizer that sent the game into overtime.
Nothing was accomplished in the extra-session and that set the stage for the one-on-one confrontations of a shootout to decide the outcome. Dollard was down 1-0 in the shootout when their final shooter Scirocco bested Levada-Betioli to pull even. A miss by Verdun’s Dylan Lepine would extend the shootout but Lepine found the back of the net to deliver the win to the Broncos.
