The Laval Rocket added to their roster of forwards to look at for the coming campaign, which will start no earlier than December, with the signing of Brent Gates Jr. to a one-year two-way AHL contract. Gates, a centre, heads east after logging games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls and the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. Standing at 6’02’’ and weighing in at 201 lbs, Gates appeared in 20 games with the Gulls where he had four goals and a helper. In 25 games with Tulsa, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native notched 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. Before turning pro, Gates played four seasons with Minnesota University in the NCAA. In 148 games with Minnesota, the left-handed registered 42 goals and 43 assists while also serving 61 penalty minutes and posting a +14 differential. Gates path in elite hockey started as a member of the Compuware U16 team in Michigan. At his first USA Hockey Select 16 camp in July of the 2012-13 season Gates was selected to play for the USA U17 team at the Five Nations Tournament in Slovakia. The following year he found himself on the roster of the USA U17 squad taking part in the Five Nations Tournament where Team USA won gold, then earned a spot on the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. Gates played for the USA U18 team at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament before returning to Green Bay for his second USHL season. Ranked 105th amongst North American skaters in the Central Scouting Bureau’s final rankings, he was selected by Anaheim in the third round (80th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Gates has athletic genes in his DNA as his father Brent Gates Sr. played seven seasons in Major League Baseball, all in the American League. Gates Senior was an infielder who spent four years with the Oakland Athletics, two with the Minnesota Twins and one campaign with the Seattle Mariners.
Brent Gates Jr. signs on the dotted line with Laval Rocket
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Supermom In Training: How I'm preparing for the "second wave"
- Elaine Sanders: Stay busy through the fall to give next year’s garden a good start
- Judgement Calls Episode 18: Montreal’s Noah Eisenberg becomes the first Canadian in Welsh professional soccer
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Gaspésie, Quebec
- Pirates advance to finals with game seven victory
- Brent Gates Jr. signs on the dotted line with Laval Rocket
- Ilie Tristan Crisan wins Coupe de Montreal Karting Series
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 6
Most Popular
Articles
- Legault imposes 'Red Zone' restrictions on Montreal, Laval, South Shore
- Plaza Pointe-Claire has been put up for sale
- Le Charlebois: New high end condo project in Pointe-Claire Village attracts great interest
- Let’s stop exploiting headline numbers and look at what they mean...
- Virtual walk/run raises more than $104,000 for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
- Friendship Circle launches free vocational program for special needs students
- UAE’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna: The pride of Montreal’s Jewish Community
- Laval 's Catherine Verdon Diamond steps in as CBC program host
- B'nai Brith Canada CEO addresses Or Hahayim leadership
- The dynamic CVD: Catherine Verdon Diamond steps in to host CBC’s Our Montreal
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Legault imposes 'Red Zone' restrictions on Montreal, Laval, South Shore
- Plaza Pointe-Claire has been put up for sale
- Le Charlebois: New high end condo project in Pointe-Claire Village attracts great interest
- Let’s stop exploiting headline numbers and look at what they mean...
- Virtual walk/run raises more than $104,000 for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
- Friendship Circle launches free vocational program for special needs students
- UAE’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna: The pride of Montreal’s Jewish Community
- Laval 's Catherine Verdon Diamond steps in as CBC program host
- B'nai Brith Canada CEO addresses Or Hahayim leadership
- The dynamic CVD: Catherine Verdon Diamond steps in to host CBC’s Our Montreal
Images
Videos
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.