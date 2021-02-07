Brady's bunch bests Kansas City in Super Bowl LV

Never bet against Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory with a 31-9 score in Super Bowl LV against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The win at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium marked the first time the host team played and won at their home field.
Brady, Tampa Bay’s first-year quarterback after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, has now hoisted the Lombardi Trophy seven times in 10 Super Bowl appearances, six times with the Patriots and this one with the Bucs.
When the fans’ votes were tabulated, Brady had earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. A trio of touchdowns by Tampa, plus penalty problems for the KC defence, allowed the Bucs to carry a 21-6 lead into the break. Two of the strikes were to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to join Brady on Tampa Bay. Those two majors set the new playoff record for hook-ups to 14, allowing Brady and Gronkowski to move ahead of the tandem of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice of the San Francisco 49ers. In the third quarter, the Chiefs added a third field goal but Tampa replied with their first running TD when Leonard Fournette scampered 27 yards for the score.
Kicker Ryan Succop then hit for a 52-yard field goal for Tampa to extend their lead to 31-9. Kansas City could not dig out any of the 22-point hole in the fourth quarter. Tampa worked the clock while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the hurry up offence, but to no avail as Tampa Bay claimed their second Super Bowl title in the franchise’s 35-year history.
