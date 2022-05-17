Bourque’s OT heroics win semis for Laval

The Laval Rocket are moving on to the finals of the North Division in Calder Cup play after taking a 3-2 overtime victory over the Syracuse Crunch Tuesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. Gabriel Bourque’s tally at 10:13 of the fourth period gave the Rocket the win and the best of five series. Cayden Primeau, the game’s first star, continued to excel between the pipes as he was in nets for the three Laval wins plus one loss.
Syracuse built to a 2-0 lead following a first period unassisted shorthanded marker by Anthony Richard 15:31 into the opening period and Ryan Jones tally 7:16 into the middle frame. The Rocket made it a one goal game scoring for the first time in over 90 minutes of play against the Crunch. With Syracuse’s Frank Hora in the box for a tripping minor Alex Belzile got one past Max Lagace to make it a 2-1 contest,
It came down to the final 20 minutes with the Rocket trailing by a 2-1 score. Desperation crept into their play and a sense of urgency if they were going to carry on in Calder Cup play. With Cayden Primeau on the bench in favour of an extra attacker, Cédric Paquette kept the Rocket playoff hopes alive as he beat Max Lagace with 39 seconds left in regulation.
In the overtime session the Rocket survived a Syracuse powerplay when Danick Martel was sent off for hooking. Martel more than made up for that indiscretion as he set-up Bourque for the game winner.
The rocket will face either the Utica Comets or the Rochester Americans as that series also requires game five to decide the outcome and that takes place Thursday night in Utica.
