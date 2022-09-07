Bourque’s emotional return for re-opening of his hometown arena

It marked Ray Bourque’s first time to be back home to St. Laurent since the start of the pandemic .It was an emotional affair for the NHL Hall of Famer and his wife Christianne as Bourque took part in the re-opening of the freshly refurbished arena that has carried his name since 1990.
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa noted, “It’s a 50 year old building and we gave it a lot of love.” That love was to the tune of 28.8 million dollars of upgrades that also made the facility more ecologically sound and energy efficient. The redesigned entry and lobby features Bourque memorabilia including his Bruins and Avalanche jerseys. “It’s amazing,” Ray Bourque said. “As I walked in and looked at the two big pictures and the work in between them my wife and I looked at each other and we were very emotional. I’m proud and honoured and all that stuff but it really hit me wow. They did great work.”
The emotions stirred even before the Bruins’ legend had touched down here at home. “I had lots of floods of memories just coming here to t his event,” Bourque said. “From the age of seven or eight years old I played in here, going through the ranks, playing double A for the St. Laurent Jets, then at the age of 14, just turning 15 playing Junior B. As a kid it’s always the dream to play for the Junior B St. Laurent Jets. To do that as a 14 year old playing with 16 to 20 year olds is a scary thing but it was just telling you that things are tracking pretty good for you.”
The connection for Bourque to the entire complex includes two other important elements. The track facility is named for his former gym teacher Benoît Leduc, who became a mentor and lifelong friend. “Ben’s a very special man in my life,” the Stanley Cup winner with Colorado said. “We all call him Uncle Ben, he’s Godfather to one of my sons. The impact and influence he’s had on my career is amazing. I met him at 14 years old and very early on in our relationship I knew he was a special person I could lean on and learn from, that he would guide me or help me in the right way. Here some 50 years later we’re best of friends.”
The third element is Parc Philippe Laheurte named for the late high performance runner who was coached by Leduc who died tragically at the age of 34. “It’s a special area this place,” he said. “The rink and the track and even Philippe Laheurte, one of his best runners (being remembered) makes this little circle of friendship.”
The project took three and a half years due to the pandemic but Hockey St. Laurent, Ringette St. Laurent and CPA St. Laurent are now good to go in their house. “I know it must have been frustrating for everybody during COVID,” he said. They start this (project) and it slows down and gets delayed. It’s a credit to St. Laurent and the Mayor to be able to stick with it and bring this thing to fruition. Where it is, what it is now girls and boys can benefit from this beautiful facility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.