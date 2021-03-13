Bouchard comes up short in Abierto Zapopan final in Mexico

Westmount’s Eugenie Bouchard and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain met on Saturday night for the Abierto Zapopan title in Guadalajara Mexico. It was the 4th seeded Sorribes Tormo taking the title in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. Bouchard was attempting to grab her first WTA singles title since 2014 but the Spaniard, in her first WTA final kept Bouchard from the victory.
In the opening set, Bouchard had 22 unforced errors, which contributed to her opponent’s winning the set. In the second set Bouchard found more consistency in her game as she took her first service break of the match to pull even at 1-1. The second set made it appear as if holding service was no advantage as both players broke one another’s service on a regular basis. Bouchard took broke the Spaniard twice to pull ahead 5-3 but Sorribes Tormo dug in to take the next four games and the title.
Bouchard was serving for the set when Sorribes Tormo broke Bouchard to make it a 5-4 set. Sorribes Tormo pulled even as she held her service game, denied Bouchard on her serves to go up 6-5. Holding service, Sorribes Tormo continued to build her momentum and put away the game, set and match.
Bouchard defeated American Caroline Dolehide, Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, American Catherine McNally and Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semifinals to earn her way into the final. This was Bouchard’s eighth career WTA singles final and will move to 116th in the world from 144th following her appearance in the final.
