Westmount’s Eugenie Bouchard has been back on her game recently and started off at the French Open with back-to-back victories before losing in straight sets in third round action. A former world number five, Bouchard logged those back-to-back victories for the first time in three years in a Grand Slam event. Entering the tournament’s main raw as a wildcard, Bouchard checking in at 168 in the world made it to the third round for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open. Bouchard opened with straight set victories over 21 year-old Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4. In her second match, Bouchard came back after dropping the first set to defeat Australian Daria Gavrilova, 4-7, 6-4, 6-3. Bouchard came up against a hot hitting opponent in third round play as she lost in straight sets to 19 year-old Iga Swiatek from Poland. Swiatek dropped Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 on a solid performance stroking 30 winners while making 15 unforced errors. She continued to hold the hot hand as Swiatek dispatched the World ranked number two player Simona Halep to move on to the round of 16. At press time, Swiatek was headed to the semi-finals after taking care of Martina Trevisan in straight sets. Bouchard has made a significant dent in her pre-pandemic ranking at the 332 mark; it was when the pandemic arrived in March that she used the time to work on her game. When she returned to competition in January, Bouchard was rewarded for her efforts. She reached the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in January. There were a couple of blips as the 26 year-old Bouchard then lost in the qualifying stage of the Australian Open and in first round play at the Oracle Challenger Series in Indian Wells, California. A trip to the finals in Istanbul in September and a quarter-final appearance in Prague helped to boost Bouchard to number 168 in the rankings.
Bouchard bows in third round play of French Open
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
