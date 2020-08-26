Blue Tigers handle Laval in pee wee AA play

The Laval Associe ran out of time last Thursday evening at Pierrefonds’ Grier Park as the Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers took a 9-4 decision in pee wee AA play of the Ligue de Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine. The mandatory curfew meant that the sixth inning would not be played so the Tigers at bats in the bottom of the fifth ended not with a third out but with a stroke of the clock taking the win. Lac St. Louis utilized timely hits and stolen bases to capture their runs, starting in the home half of the opening inning. A leadoff triple by Jonathan Prud’homme set the table for a three-run inning as Prud’homme, Grégory Leduc and Maddox Labre all touched home. Laval replied with their own three-run outburst in the top of the second as starting pitcher Camille Proulx earned a walk to start off the second. Thomas Duarte-Carrier got the Associe on the board as he cracked a triple into the right field gap scoring Proulx. Duarte-Carrier and Olivier Tasiaux also made it all the way home to knot the score 3-3. The Tigers wasted little time retaking the lead as they came up with another three runs in the bottom of the second. Xavier Martin made it 4-3 when he scored on Prud’homme’s double. Prud’homme raced home on a Leduc single and Leduc scored on an errant pick-off attempt at third by the Laval catcher to put the Lac Pack up 6-3. “This team has a lot of character,” Tiger coach Patrick Prud’homme said. Everyone is stepping up, we have two big players out with injuries and a roster of five first year players and three who didn’t play last year and they are all giving their best effort.” Laval missed out on opportunities to cut into the Tigers’ lead as they stranded runners in the third and fourth, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth. “We didn’t have that finish,” Laval coach Vincent Tasiaux said. “We missed out on opportunities. The important thing is development, though and that they enjoy playing baseball.” Laval pitcher Nicolas Beaulieu earned play of the game honours after coming on to relieve starting pitcher Proulx to start the fourth inning. On the very first pitch, Prud’homme smacked a line drive back to the box hitting Beaulieu in the upper right leg. As he crumpled to the ground Beaulieu grabbed the ball and from a prone position threw a strike to first for the out. He lay there was attended to, got up threw a few warm-up pitches and said he was good to go. Beaulieu walked the next batter but then induced the following hitter to pop to short and ended the inning with a strikeout. That was a gutsy for the performance. The Associe got one more run in the top of the fifth thanks to a pair of doubles. Proulx’s two-bagger was cashed in on Edmund Custeau’s double making it 6-4. In their final at-bats, Lac St. Louis capitalized on a series of walks to bring three players home to close out the scoring. Donovan St. Denis, Félix Bachand and Cédrick Desrosiers who had all reached base on walks came around to score for Lac St. Louis. sports@thesuburban.com
Blue Tigers handle Laval in pee wee AA play
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
