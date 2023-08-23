Blue Tigers edge Laval in pitching gem of a 15U AA game

The Lac St. Louis pitchers out duelled their Laval Associés counterparts to secure a slim 2-1 win over Laval at Pierrefonds’ Brook Park in Ligue Baseball Inter-Cité Metropolitaine (LBICM) play. It was a tough one to lose for the Laval Tandem of Antonio Colatosti and Raphael Contant as the two combined on a one hitter.
Lac St. Louis’s duo of Dany Allen and James Pawsey allowed four Laval batters hits. All the runs came on miscues that sent the base runners across home plate. Pawsey came on in relief for the final two innings following a solid five inning performance by Allen. Pawsey earned the win as he handcuffed the Associés batters, recording five strikeouts on the six hitters he faced.
The visitors took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Emeryck Vallerand singled, stole second and touched home on the lone error of the game by the Blue Tigers. Lac St. Louis looked to score the equalizer in the bottom of the third with a runner standing on third but starter Contant then proceeded to strikeout the side and end the threat.
That score stood until the home half of the fourth when Pawsey raced home and scored on the throw to the plate to knot the score at 1-1. It was in the bottom of the seventh with the possibility of extra-innings waiting in the wings that the home side got the walk off run for the win. A single by Eliott Deslauriers, combined with a Laval throwing error saw George Makridis scamper home with the game winning run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.