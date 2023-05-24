Blue Tigers clip Orioles’ wings in 18U baseball action

The Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers took an 8-5 decision over the visiting Montreal Orioles at Lachine’s Denis Boucher Stadium in 18U play of the Metropolitan Inter City Baseball League. The Tigers held the Orioles to two runs in their turns at bat but the visitors managed to push five runs across the plate over four innings thanks to a combination of free passes, errors and timely base running. Following Montreal’s fourth turn at the plate the Lac pitchers shut the Orioles down. The visitors established an early lead in the game but the home side rallied for the victory. Starting pitcher Olivier Quintal picked-up the win with three innings of work.
Jaysen Guzman opened the scoring for the Orioles in the top half of the first but the Tigers replied in the home half of the first with William Valade touching home to make it a 1-1 contest. Montreal scored a trio of runs in the second with Guzman, Anthony Gomez and Gabriel Vaillancourt putting the Orioles ahead 4-1.
The Tigers began their rally by making it a one run affair with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Maxence Dubé and Benjamin Duquette made it all the way around the bases to score. In the third, a trio of tallies put the Tigers on top. Sotiri Kakaroubas, Liam Lebrom and Taylor Labrie provided the winning edge with the tying, go ahead and insurance runs.
Gomez had his second run scored of the game to pull Montreal to within one making it a 6-5 match in the top of the fourth but that was the end of scoring by the Orioles for the rest of the way.
In the LSL at bats in the fourth Valade crossed the plate for a second time putting the Tigers up 7-5.In their final at bats Zachary Lejeune added the final run to the Tigers’ total.
