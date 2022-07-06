Blue Expos down the St. Laurent A’s in 15U B baseball meeting

A series of five run innings in the second third and fourth gave the Pierrefonds Blue Expos a resounding 15-4 win over the visiting St. Laurent A’s last Thursday evening at Brook Park.
Sienna Frignon earned the win with three innings work while Apostoli Mantzavas shut the door for the final two innings of A’s at bats.
St. Laurent got off to a 2-0 lead in their first turn at the plate. A trio of walks and a single allowed Milan Sitaru and Louis Poisson to touch home. In the home half of the first the Blue Expos went quietly 1-2-3.
With the visitors still ahead 2-0 after one and a half innings, Pierrefonds erupted to take a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the second. A leadoff walk to Carter Roy followed by a pair of stolen bases set the stage for him to make it a 2-1 contest. Three singles and a double by Sebastian Balza accounted for the four Blue Expos’ runs. Nickoli Gruszkonski, Mantzavas,Balza and Max Laskakis all made their way home.
St. Laurent battled back to within one in the top of the third but that would be as close as the A’s would get for the balance of the game. Poisson, who went two for three and had a pair of runs scored and Laurent Mayer, who had a two RBI game notched the points for the A’s.
Pierrefonds pulled away in the home half of the third with a second five run outburst. Balza had a three bag blast and scored on an error in that inning giving him a double a triple and a five RBI effort in the victory.
In the bottom of the fourth Philippe Gagne, Frignon, Roy, Laskakis and Dante Vannicola-Primeau put the Blue Expos up 15-4. Mantzavas set the A’s down in order in the top of the fifth with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout short to first to bring the game to a conclusion.
