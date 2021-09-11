Blood, sweat and tears as Raducanu bests Fernandez for US Open title

Laval’s Leylah Annie Fernandez’s dream run at the US Open ended with a loss in the finals to Britain’s Emma Radcanu 6-4,6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was a battle of the team titans, the youngest at the Open since 1999 when 18 year-old Raducanu and 19 year-old Fernandez made improbable runs to the title match. “I honestly have no idea what to say,” Leylah Fernandez said in her post-match interview. “Today is going to be hard to recuperate from. Congratulations to Emma and to your team. I’m very proud of myself; with the way I’ve played these past two weeks and especially having the New York crowd back has been amazing. It’s definitely special for me to be here in the finals and having you cheering me on. Thank you so much New York, thank you everyone.”
Fernandez, after knocking off some of the top players in the world including a pair of former US Open champions came up against Raducanu, who has been playing with blinders on, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam event in the modern era. Raducanu, ranked 145th in the world had to win three qualifying rounds to advance to the main draw. The Toronto born Raducanu didn’t drop a set on the way to the title tilt and she continued that trend taking Fernandez in two sets.
Fernandez entered the event ranked 73rd in the world and held the crowd in the palm of her hand as she bested No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Naomi Osaka and No. 5 Elina Svitolina on her way to the final.
Raducanu was spot on, playing aggressive tennis with big hits and placing balls on the line to out-duel Fernandez. Whatever Fernadez pulled from her bag of shots, Raducanu had an answer.
The Brit closed out the first set with a forehand winner in play that saw the opponents exchange breaks but had Fernandez chasing Raducanu.
The second set had Raducanu in control holding a 5-3 lead and serving for the championship but Fernandez started to make a small comeback looking to break serve and keep her hopes alive. On a return shot Raducanu slid on the court cutting her knee to make a required medical time out to attend to the injury. She put that incident in the back of her mind and on her third match point Raducanu stroked and ace to seal the deal and crown her US Open women’s champion. “I really want to congratulate Leylah and her team on an incredible fortnight,” Emma Raducanu said in her post-match interview. “She played some incredible tennis and beat some of the top players in the world. It was an incredibly tough match and I thought the level was extremely high. I hope that we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals.”
She will now move into the 30’s for her ranking and will collect $1,250,000 (US) as the runner up but, “I hope to be back here in the finals and this time with the right trophy,” Fernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.