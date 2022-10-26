Blades too sharp for Wings in U18 A play

The Dollard Blades carved out a 6-1 win over their Westlake Wings rivals last Thursday night at the Dollard Civic Centre in Lac St. Louis U18 A Hockey Feminin play. Dollard erupted for a trio of tallies in a 1:40 span in the third period to lockdown the victory. The home team’s win was paced by Myra D’Andrea who had a three goal and an assist for her evening’s work.
D’Andrea got the Blades on the board with a goal 55 seconds from the opening face-off. She pounced on a loose puck on the left side and guided it into the net just ahead of a sprawling save attempt by Wings’ netminder Kate Cardona. With 65 ticks left in the opening frame Chloe Michaud made it 2-0 for Dollard with helpers from Jaclyn Corber and D’Andrea.
As play opened in the second Westlake pressed the issue and were rewarded. Leah McKewan made it a 2-1 contest 1:16 into the period. That would be as close as the Wings would get thanks to the efforts of Blades’ goalie Leia Vatcher would not allow another goal. The Blades extended their lead with the first of four unanswered goals. Deuces were wild as D’Andrea made it 3-1 at the 2:22 mark of the second stanza.
The Blades put the game out of reach in the blink of an eye as they struck for the next three goals in a brief minute forty span. Corber started off the scoring as she converted a pass from Anna McNulty at the 4:28 mark. Chloe Williams authored an unassisted tally 34 seconds later making it a 5-1 contest. D’Andrea completed her hat trick with her marker with assists going to Williams and McNulty.
The Blades will be in Chateauguay Saturday to face the Suroit Rockettes while the Wings travel to Sherbrooke Sunday for a pair of games against the Phoenix.
