Blades sharp at Gatineau tourney

For a team that had barely enough players to start the season, the Dollard-Elites Blades U18 A girl squad have come a long way in a short time. The girls took the championship at the Gatineau Tournament in a thrilling final against their Lac St. Louis rivals the Westlake Wild. The Blades lost one game in the preliminary round and the defeated the Mistral 2-1 to advance to the title tilt. In the final the Wild were up 1-0 but the Blades managed to score the equalizer. When a 10 minute OT period didn’t solve anything it was down to a shootout to decide the outcome. The golden goal will be a great memory for Leanne Baillargeon as it was her first ever goal.
On ice: Leia Vatcher, Second row: Team Manager Elizabeth Proulx, Elle Morgan, Sabrina Ingram, Jaclyn Corber, Leanne Baillargeon, Beatrice Martineau. Missing from photo: Bella Ciarlelli. Top row: Head Coach Peter Michaud, Madison Thompson, Chloe Michaud, Anna McNulty, Madison Hubscher, Clara Dumitrescu, Rimsha Anjum, Assistant Coach Neil Hubscher
