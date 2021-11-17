Blades carve out slim win over Rebelles

The Dollard Blades earned a hard fought 2-1 victory over the Laval Rebelles Saturday evening at the Dollard Civic Centre in Junior A Ligue Interrégionale Hockey Féminin play.
The Blades had the edge on the attack in the first period but Laval did make several advances into Dollard’s territory. The key was the goaltending at both ends as Dollard’s Nikki Goldman and Maude Guindon of the Rebelles fended off each advance to send the game into the second stanza deadlocked at zero.
A pair of powerplay opportunities to close out the first frame and early in the second gave Laval momentum, allowing the Rebelles to get more penetration and chances on Goldman. With more jump in their game, Laval was rewarded at the 10:48 mark taking a 1-0 lead. That goal came off the stick of Myriam Nafidi who beat Goldman inside the right post. The home side was swift to reply knotting the score at 1-1 a minute twenty-eight from when the visitors took the lead. Nicole Handfield came away from a scrum along the boards just inside the Laval blue line, raced in on Guindon and roofed the puck under the crossbar for the equalizer.
As play moved into the third, Guindon, who had been playing brilliantly, was injured but elected to remain between the pipes. At the next stoppage of play she had to leave the game and was replaced by Jeanne Pare-Lafleur, who continued to provide quality goaltending for the Rebelles to keep the score at 1-1. The game winner came with 5:34 left to play and the Blades on an advantage situation. Jami Dorfman unloaded a shot from just inside the blue line that re-directed off of a Laval player’s stick and into the net. “The girls played well,” Dollard coach Grant Allison said. “They were aggressive and that’s something we work on during practices. Nikki Goldman (goalie) saved our tush tonight. She played an amazing game and was given the game puck.”
The Rebelles had a last minute chance to press for the equalizer as a Dollard penalty allowed Laval to play six skaters to Dollard’s four due to a Blades penalty. A successful kill of that situation and the clock secured the win for Dollard. “I thought it was a good game, a close game,” Laval head coach Dominic Ferlisi said. “It could have gone either way. I think our girls worked really, really hard and with a couple of more bounces our way it could have been 2-2 or 3-2. Both teams merited a win tonight given the way they played.”
