BKRA late rally earns tie with NDG

It was a story of duelling goalies in Saturday night’s Cadette B battle between NDG and BKRA at the Kirkland Arena. It took four perfect shots to account for the four goals scored in what ended in a 2-2 deadlock following a late game rally by BKRA. NDG’s Breanna Miraldo and BK’s Cristina Colella stymied the opposing shooters; Miraldo in particular held the hot hand as BKRA out chanced the visitors.
With time winding down, NDG broke the scoreless draw with 65 seconds to go in the opening half. Call-up Madeleine Edwards-Martinez sent a perfect pass to Elsa Edwards camped at the left post and she immediately buried the ring in the net giving NDG a 1-0 lead.
NDG built on that momentum as play opened in the second half and were rewarded five minutes into play to go up 2-0. Valerie McKenna fed Edwards the ring who went to her backhand and found the inside of the right post.
BKRA rallied for two goals in a 64 second span, both off the stick of Rosalie Homet. She made it a one goal game 6:12 in as Homet flipped the ring when she was almost parallel to the net and found an opening over Miraldo’s shoulder. The equalizer came when Homet at the left post accepted a pass from Alexa Saidah and one-timed the pass into the open net knotting the score.
Colella and Miraldo took over to close the door on any more scoring until the final buzzer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.