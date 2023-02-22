Bitter rivalry concludes at Place Bell tonight

The Canadian women’s hockey team will take on their American rivals this evening at Laval’s Place Bell in the conclusion of their 2022-2023 Rivalry Series. This is the second of two games as the two rivals met Monday in Trois Rivieres at the Videotron Centre. The games marked the first time Team USA will play in the province since 2017 out in Boisbriand in Olympic preparations. This time around the squads are gearing up for April’s World Championships in Brampton, Ontario.
The game in Laval tonight will be the series decider after Team Canada won 5-1 Monday night in Trois Rivieres. That pulled the teams even at three wins apiece in the seven game series. “Captain Clutch” Marie-Philip Poulin had the final goal giving her 200 points, 97 goals 1003 assists, with Team Canada.
