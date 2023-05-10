Bisons buffaloed by KSS Eagles in field lacrosse meeting

It was a tough start for the Beaconsfield Bisons in their field lacrosse season as they hosted the always tough Khanawake Survival School Eagles. The outcome was as expected on the score line with the visitors taking a 29-1 decision but it wasn’t the score that was the focus as the Bisons used the game as a learning experience. Pacing the Eagles to the win were Shako Rice with seven goals and a pair of assists, Tehowe Coron with a five goal two helper effort and Rahs Gabriel chipping in with four goals and two assists.
The BHS side is a mix of mostly new players to the sport with a sprinkling of some veterans with lacrosse experience. “This is a young team,” Bisons’ head coach Nichol said. “It was great that we got to start against Khanawake because they are a quality team and we can only learn from playing (against) them.”
From the start the Eagles would soar into the Bisons’ zone and built an insurmountable lead early in the first quarter. Despite the overall tally, the number of shots sent at the Beaconsfield net was met with enthusiasm and some real beauty saves by Bison goaltender Parker Kislingbury.
Vincent Cohen was responsible for the shutout buster on KSS goalie Réne Martin when he authored an unassisted effort to find the back of the Eagles’ net. Cohen set-up behind the Eagles’ goal spotted his opening and made a move racing to the right, Cohen pivoted at the left post and fired the ball into the top right corner making it a 5-1 game late in the opening quarter. “That was one of our objectives today,” Nichol said. “We wanted to score at least one.”
Beaconsfield hung tough through the four quarters with glimmers of plays to make advances into the Eagles territory. A physical game, the Bisons gave as good as they got. With lessons learned, the team will look to enjoy a steady stream of improvement as the season progresses.
