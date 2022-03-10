Montreal Alouette Marc-Antoine Dequoy had a different kind of off season as the defensive back took part in the popular Quebec version of Celebrity Big Brother. It was a different kind of a challenge for the Ile Bizard native but one he enjoyed and one he had to make certain didn’t impede his off-season regimen. “It was fun,” Marc-Antoine Dequoy said. “For me it was keeping in mind I’m still an athlete and need to train. When I got the call production was receptive and amazing. I had a gym, all the weights I needed and access to my training program.”
The house was populated with Quebec celebs like stand-up comic Eddy King, actor Karl Walcott, Valérie Carpentier winner of season one of La Voix and Sébastien “Seb” Plante frontman of Les Respectables rock band to mention a few. “Some people found it hard being there,” Dequoy said. “You are left alone and spend a lot of time by yourself. As an athlete I’m used to dead time, training and resting. It’s mostly industry people like singers, actors and comedians who are always busy filling their days with hundreds of things.For them being left alone with their thoughts is kind of hard.”
Dequoy hung around for 36 days, a total of five episodes before he was evicted and that was okay by him. “I didn’t want to be the first one to be evicted,” he said. “You don’t want to be the first one to go home so I was pleased I was able to be there for that amount of time. It was a great experience.”
The hardest part for him was when he held the title of and had to evict one of the house guests. “The toughest thing was putting someone up for eviction when I was the head of the household,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, I know it’s a game but it’s tough to tell someone your game is done. It’s a lot harder than you think.”
It was a different circle for Duquoy and offered him the opportunity to learn about and from the other house guests. “Meeting all those people,” he said. “For me I’m an athlete and used to being in a circle of athletes every day. I’m not used to seeing actors and comedians and I learned so much from them. We had really insightful discussions, I’m really grateful, the best thing that came out was meeting those people and the stories I heard it was a good learning experience.”
Once evicted Dequoy’s focus became preparing for training camp. “I’m happy about the team we have,” he said. “There’s a strong core of leaders, we have a good group of people with the same vision and being proud about what’s being built. Being an Alouette is important to me and I’m super-excited for training camp.”
