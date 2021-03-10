Cote St. Luc’s Bianca Farella is glad she gave rugby a try as a teen at her school Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s as it started a path that has led her to earning the title of Olympian. Farella was a member of Canada’s first rugby sevens squad that won Bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is training to become a two-time Olympian at the Tokyo Games.
A member of the Town of Mount Royal Rugby Club, Farella proved to be a natural who was not afraid to put in the effort to get even better. The former Dawson College Blues player was a three- time all-star and team MVP. In her one year at Concordia she was the leading conference scorer, RSEQ and CIS (now USports) all-star and rookie of the year.
Farella made the decision to relocate to British Columbia where she could concentrate on her training as a member of the centralized Rugby Canada women’s program. Since that time she was part of the silver medal team at the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, captained the Canadian team to Gold at the World Championships of the International University Sports Federation and the Olympic Bronze in Rio in 2016.
Athletes like Farella learn to deal with adversity, like missing the Toronto Pan Am Games due to shoulder surgery in 2015 but the past year has really tested her and her teammate’s mettle as they prepare for Tokyo. From the pandemic relegating training to individual sessions for a time to now training for the coming season and the Olympics with a new technical leadership plan and coach at least through the Olympic Games and. “When everything shut down a year ago we were pretty much training on our own,” Bianca Farella said. “After two weeks we were training with two or three players at a time. Training alone last summer was a reminder why I’m not an individual sport athlete. I love the team concept of when I do my job and my teammates do their job we can succeed.”
The training has focused on lots of skill refinement and viewing opponents to be well prepared to take to the field. For Farella it also has meant, “On a personal level it’s extreme gratitude,” Farella said. “Being more self-aware of how far I’ve come and where I am. How different this year has been for so many people and so grateful to keep playing the game I love throughout this whole process.”
The coaching change was necessitated as Rugby Canada addressed a complaint that was received from National Senior Women’s 7s players. The complaint prompted Rugby Canada to call in an independent investigator and revamp the team coaching staff and the changes did not include head coach John Tait, who led the team to the Olympic Bronze.
Sandro Fiorino, National Senior Women’s 15s head coach, has temporarily relocated to Langford and is acting as interim head coach to oversee training. Fiorino is being assisted by National Senior Women’s 15s assistant coach Maria Gallo. Mick Byrne will assume the role of National Senior Women’s 7s interim head coach through to the Olympic Games. Byrne has been a specialist coach with both New Zealand and Australia and has consulted with the Canadian Women’s 7s team since 2012. “Very confident in this interim coaching staff in place,” she said. “We’re all very confident in what they’ll bring to our squad.”
There is light at the end of the tunnel as Team Canada will start play in France with back-to-back World Series tournaments, the only ones prior to the Olympics. “This announcement was a surprise to me,” she said. “There’s something concrete and it was nice to get the details, it’s motivational.”
The team’s goal is to pick up where they left off last season. “We had a great season last year, peaking at the right time,” she said. “For the Olympics to happen that would be amazing because we are pleased with our plan to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.