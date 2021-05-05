Bialik no mere pawns when it comes to claiming GMAA chess championship

Matt Starr, Director of Athletics JPPS-Bialik, has a banner to hang thanks to the superb season that the Bulldogs’ chess squad had in the GMAA virtual chess league that recently wrapped up. “I think Alex (coach Levkovsky) and the players know how proud I am,” Mat Starr said. “It’s been four years since Bialik was able to hoist a banner in the gym. I wanted to do something for the students when we knew sports weren’t going to happen. We started a chess club and Alex had the idea to see about starting a league.”
Bialik ran the table with a perfect season going 9-0. The title was decided in a stiff match-up against Kells Academy with the Bulldogs coming out on top. “It was a first time experience for the Bialik team to compete in,” coach Alex Levkovsky said. “The question was you don’t really know your opponent. Could the team play well and succeed, absolutely yes. I would say that it was 15 percent Matt and I and 80 percent on the shoulders of the players.”
The team of Sam Levkosky, Sec V, Tyler Schwartz, Sec IV, Ben Krivorot, Sec III and Nathaniel Kunin, Sec 1 did their school and coach Alex Levkosky with their efforts.
The key to the team’s success was the fact that the entire team has several years of experience playing chess, even 12 year-old Kunin has six years of learning and playing the game. “Like Alex said, age doesn’t matter,” Nathaniel Kunin said. “I felt more power, braver, playing with the older players.
Any winning team has depth on the roster and that was where the Bulldogs excelled. Since each player has a match in each competition, one top player just won’t cut it in the quest for victory. “There was one (match) against Kells 1 or 2, I don’t remember,” Tyler Schwartz said. “It ended in a draw and I believe it was the same Kells team in the final and that was a really close match. They were good opponents.”
Playing in the team format exposed the players to a variety of skills from their opponents and their own team. “I definitely feel I got a lot better,” Ben Krivorot said. “Playing against the other teams and with my team I gained a lot of experience. I saw different techniques and ne opening to play with.”
Levkosky, 17, is graduating this year and leaving as a champion. “I was thrilled winning the tournament on behalf of my school, on behalf of my team,” Sam Levkosky said. It was a fantastic experience overall and being my last year of high school, it’s a very memorable thing to end on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.