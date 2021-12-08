BHS best West Island College in Bantam boys’ hockey

The West Island College Bantam boys’ hockey team finally opened their GMAA season last week but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Beaconsfield High School Bisons at the Dollard Civic Centre. While it was a loss, it was still a win for the Voyageurs as the team made its debut in a determined fashion. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” WIC head coach Glenn Neill said. “Not only is this the team’s first game but it is the first time for some of the players.”
It was a bumpy start as the Bisons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with Xavier Lapointe opening the scoring 1:27 into play. Giordano Schwar upped the advantage to 2-0 and then Brody Herrick scored what would be the game winner and the first of his three goal performance.
The Voyageurs found more jump in their game as they entered the second frame of the game. Their persistence paid off as Luca Antoniadis rifled a shot past Bison goalie Salahuddin Mohamed to get WIC on the board.
That goal gave the home side more momentum, which resulted in WIC pulling to within one of BHS. Makayla Wight, Matteo Pandin and Cooper Law combined on a pretty passing play that culminated with Law rippling the twine for the score.
That would be as close as the Voyageurs would get as Herrick hit twice to pull away from WIC and seal the 5-2 victory. “They (WIC) gave us a good challenge,” Bisons’ head coach Gerald Godfrey said. “The team responded though and they played a solid game.”
Both goalies, the Bisons’ Mohamed and WIC’s Nicholas D’Angelo made several superb saves during the course of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.