Born in NDG, played a majority of his minor hockey in Chateauguay and with Howard S. Billings, Bernie Saunders climbed the ranks and made it as an NHL player for the Quebec Nordiques. This is not your regular local player makes it to the show story though. Bernie Saunders made it to the NHL as the fifth black man to play in the league but from a lifetime of dealing with prejudice and racism, Saunders walked away from the sport that had been such an important part of his life. The unfortunate thing is that Saunders had talent plus a scoring and playmaking touch but was never given the opportunity to realize his full potential.
His journey has now been chronicled in his memoir Shut Out-The Game That Did Not Love Me Black (Harper Collins). Co-authored with Barry Meisel, the 352 page tome is not a book about hockey. It is a book about family and life’s curves that were thrown Saunders way all the while dealing with racism.
On his journey from Quebec to Ontario in amateur hockey, to Western Michigan University, the minor leagues and finally the NHL, Saunders absorbed the taunts and epithets hurled at him by fans, opponents, coaches and even from his own teammates. The weight of hate finally saw Saunders walk away from hockey back in 1983-84 after one game of the International Hockey League season with the Kalamazoo Wings. It was the racism that Saunders faced in the NHL that was the toughest to deal with. “I was naïve,” Bernie Saunders said in a Zoom interview from his home in South Carolina. “I was a self made person, a self made hockey player and I had this mindset when I crossed the stage into the NHL I thought everything would be perfect. It would be hockey heaven and it (racism) would not occur in the NHL. To my dismay it actually happened quite a bit.”
After leaving the game, Saunders put his WMU degree to good use as he worked in the pharmaceutical industry until he retired but again as a black man, he dealt with racism along his life’s path. “I dealt with a lot of racism in hockey,” Saunders said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of racism in society because when I left hockey, it wasn’t a panacea. I’ve dealt with a lot of racism post hockey.”
Over a quarter century later the now 65 year-old Saunders made the decision to tell his tale and there were two catalysts that led him to writing the book. “I walked away from the game on my own,” he said. “I always had this (book) in the background but with recent events that have happened in society today, the George Floyd incident really touched my heart. I’m 65 now so looking back at my life I felt it was time to speak out. The other catalyst was the passing of my brother John Saunders of ESPN and Citytv Toronto fame. He suffered from depression and wrote a book about a difficult subject but he wanted to shine a light on a topic people don’t really talk about in a macho sports community. That was John’s legacy and it got me thinking want would be my legacy? This book is an attempt for me to go back and help others people of colour in sports and in society in general.”
While the aim of the book is to help others, there was a cathartic effect for Saunders through the writing process. “I didn’t even think about it (being cathartic) when I put pen to paper,” he said. “My main thought was to reach out and help others. When I put away my skates I had a very successful business career and I’ve led a great life. When I started to write the book it astounded me how much I felt like I had to get it out of me. I thought I was through with it but I really wasn’t. The purpose of the book was to help others but it helped me as well.”
