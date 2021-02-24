Bergevin is confident in his appointment of Ducharme as interim head coach

It was a tough decision but a necessary one that Canadiens’ General Manager Marc Bergevin made this morning in relieving head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller of their jobs. Stepping into the the head coaching spot is Dominique Ducharme as the interim head coach and also joining the staff is Alex Burrows as an assistant coach, as he moves up from the Laval Rocket.
The decision came following the Habs’ week off as Bergevin wanted to give Julien and Muller that time to regroup. What Bergevin saw when the team returned to the ice fueled his decision to make the move. “We had two eight game losing streaks last year,” Marc Bergevin said via video conference from Winnipeg. “And I saw a pattern I didn’t want to repeat. The hard thing was watching the swing from being a really good hockey team that was playing with pace, was engaged and playing to our identity, which is speed. Then going to the other side where the team was looking for anything. We were chasing our tails, chasing the puck, we weren’t in sync.”
Montreal had 4 wins-4 losses -2 overtime losses in their last 10 games and sit in fourth place in the North Division, where they were once riding on top. In this shortened season, Bergevin felt the need to right the ship and he felt strongly that Dominique Ducharme was the right choice to do the job. “Quarantine or no quarantine, Dom was my guy from the time I made my decision (to let Julien go),” Bergevin said. “The reason why is he’s the new model of coach. The young coach that came a long way and he’s a good communicator and I think that’s what the players want.”
For the 47 year-old Ducharme, he has taken a circuitous route to this stage of his career. From a start in 2002-03 as an assistant coach with the Universite du Quebec Trois Rivieres to the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and on the international stage, including with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, Ducharme enjoyed numerous successes along the way. “Yes I am proud to be here,” Dominique Ducharme said. “It was a long way to be here, I didn’t take the highway, I used the side roads but I’m proud of that and I grew as a coach.” While having the opportunity to be at the helm of the Canadiens, it was a bit bittersweet in attaining that status. “If I had written the script it may have been different,” Ducharme said. “I lost two colleagues, two great persons. To see them leave makes mixed emotions.”
The work to turnaround the club begins in earnest and Ducharme feels ready for the challenge as he noted there are a few things to work on in all three zones. “I feel prepared, I feel ready,” he said. “I have confidence in the group; I have confidence in who I am working with. We have different tools to progress and get better every day.” Ducharme will be in search of his first win as the bench boss Thursday night as Montreal takes on the Winnipeg Jets
