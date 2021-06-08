Benfeito reunited with her medals

Four months after she lost her three Olympic medals in a fire that destroyed her apartment, Meaghan Benfeito was reunited with the medals she won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Tuesday at the Olympic Park in Montreal.
“Just the fact that everybody was able to move quickly to get the medals, medals don’t always mean a lot to everybody, but to athletes, it means absolutely everything,” Benfeito said. “Years of hard work, so to be able to receive them today… just talking about it is hard.”
The 32-year-old lost the medals, along with many of her belongings, in a January fire at her Mirabel, QC apartment.
Benfeito received replacement copies of the bronze medals she won in the 10 m synchro event in London and Rio as well as the bronze she won in the 10 m platform event in Rio.
The medals were returned to Benfeito by Eric Myles, Chief Sport Officer at the Canadian Olympic Committee. Myles, along with his team, worked with the International Olympic Committee to have the medals returned to Benfeito.
“Thank you to everybody: the COC, Diving Canada, the Olympic Park and the IOC for moving quickly,” said Benfeito. “Also, my family – you guys mean the world to me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. I wouldn’t be able to push through, not only a difficult year but also there have been a bunch of things thrown at me.”
The Montreal native also received replacement copies of her 2015 and 2007 Pan Am Games medals which were lost in the fire.
Benfeito, who has already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be heading to her fourth Games this summer.
“I will do everything within my capabilities to win two more medals this summer so we can celebrate even more,” she said.
