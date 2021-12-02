It was Belleville’s weekend against the Laval Rocket as the Sens took both contests in a home and home set last Friday and Saturday. On Friday night at Place Bell the Senators took a 6-2 win while in Belleville the next evening the Sens continued their scoring touch with a 7-3 victory.
In Friday night’s loss Tobie Paquette-Bisson got the home side on the board first with his goal 8:18 into the first. Unfortunately Belleville reeled of the next five goals from the first into the third, including a trio of tallies in the second period.
Jake Lucchini knotted the score with 1:23 left in the first, Cedric Pare gave the Sens the lead with a powerplay marker to open the second. Egor Sokolov added the insurance marker the Senators would need to cash in. Cole Reinhardt and Matthew Wedman extended the lead to 5-1. Corey Schuenman got one back for the Rocket but Chris Wilkie replied for Belleville to close out the scoring.
In Belleville Andrew Agozzino powered the 7-3 win with a hat trick performance. He finished off the three goals with an empty net tally. Laval’s goal scorers were Kevin Roy, Laurent Dauphin and Brandon Baddock.
That pair of wins for Belleville put them ahead of Laval in the North Division standings in fifth place. Laval is under .500 at .441 and sitting in sixth.
This week the Rocket are seeing Stars, that’s the Texas Stars who are making their first visit ever to Place Bell. The two game set opened last night and the Stars and the Rocket will be back at it tomorrow night with a 7pm puck drop. Following that Laval is on the road to face the Marlies in Toronto for a Sunday afternoon matinee.
