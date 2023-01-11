Beaconsfield’s Louis Vincent earns State Championship with the Baylor Red Raiders

It was the exclamation point on Beaconsfield’s Louis Vincent’s time at Chattanooga Tennessee’s Baylor School as the senior was part of the State Championship Baylor Red Raiders. The wide receiver also contributed to the 38-34 win over the previously undefeated Montgomery Bell Academy with the Red Raiders first major to tie the game at 7-7 in the opening quarter. That came when quarterback Whit Muschamp connected with Vincent for a 38-yd pass with Vincent finding the end zone. “It was a great feeling,” Louis Vincent said. “I was able to find the grass between the two safeties and put points on the board. I was happy that I could do that for my team.”
It was the first time in over a decade the Baylor Red Raiders returned to the Division-II AAA BlueCross Bowl and the win ended a nearly half-century long title drought. “Winning solves everything,” Vincent said. “We finished the year 8-2 and everybody just wanted to win the next one. Nobody cared about personal stats or personal achievements, we just wanted to win. I’d say the chemistry was one of the best, if not the best I’ve been a part of.”
The team’s success came with a new head coach in charge and that coach was Erik Kimrey, who had quite the track record. Coach Kimrey won 12 state championships in 17 seasons at the Hammond School in Columbia. “He’s unique,” he said. “He really listens to his players. He’s not three-a-days (training) at summer camp. He takes care of us. He coached in the SEC at South Carolina; you don’t get much better than that unless it’s the NFL. He brought a level of football IQ that won us a state championship.”
Vincent started playing football with Lakeshore at the age of five where he continued until joining the Voltigeurs at Collège Bourget. So how does a West Island footballer end up in Chattanooga? “In secondary IV I started a Twitter account and some prep schools started to reach out,” he said. “I started working with Sasha Ghavami (player agent) and he found Baylor. I met the coach and one thing led to another.”
Going from Bourget to Baylor was an adjustment for Vincent from what he was used to at home. “It was different,” he said. “I went from College Bourget where there’d be parents in the stands to Baylor where there’d be 10,000 in the stands for any given game. It was quite a culture shock but I made my way and it’s been great.”
Vincent is also an excellent student. He is being named the Harrison Scholar for 2022-2023 at Baylor school. It is a distinction given to an outstanding student who embodies excellence, leadership and resilience. College is on the horizon for Vincent with an eye to studying in finance. “I’ll go in Canada or the states,I am still waiting to hear,” he said. As for football, “As a kid I grew up watching the CFL and NFL and that’s a dream I’ll always have,” he said. “At the end of the day I’ll see where it (football) take me. Whether it ends up I don’t play after college or play CFL or NFL, I’ll be happy to play football past college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.