Beaconsfield’s Alex Kiss-Rusk earns player of the week honours for Canada Basketball

Beaconsfield’s Alex Kiss-Rusk and Emanuel Miller have been selected as the Toyota Players of the Week for March 1-7.
Alex Kiss-Rusk recorded 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in Keltern’s 85-75 win over Herner in the DBBL. The 27-year-old previously played for McGill University, where she was named a three-time Academic All-Canadian, two-time RSEQ Defensive Player of the Year and led McGill to a U SPORTS National Championship in 2017, where she was also selected as the tournament’s MVP. Following a successful U SPORTS career, she took her talents overseas and has played in both Germany and Belgium. Kiss-Rusk has been part of the national team since 2009, first representing Canada at the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship for Women. Most recently, she played for Canada at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Emanuel Miller played a huge role in Texas A&M’s games against Mississippi State and Arkansas, recording a pair of double-doubles. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists over the Aggies two games. He also shot a perfect 13/13 from the free throw line. Miller has had a solid season with the Aggies averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a sophomore this year. The Scarborough-native previously hit the court for Canada at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship 2018 in St. Catharines and at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2017, where he helped Canada capture a gold medal.
