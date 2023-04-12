Beaconsfield Lawn Bowling Club looking forward to a spectacular season

Since Canada Day of 1979 the Beaconsfield Lawn Bowling Club (BLBC) has written a rich history that has seen an original membership of 98 blossom to more than 150 bowling, bridge playing and social members. With the 2023 mid-May launch approaching, the club has room to grow and will do so by offering free trials of the popular sport.
Members can enjoy recreational or competitive play as well as a dozen social events over the course of the year. Launching the social calendar of the BLBC will be Beaconsfield Family Day on May 28. Starting from 1:00 pm all residents of Beaconsfield are invited to come and enjoy the gem that is the BLBC. “To me the club is the best organized in the province,” Chris Hoodspith said. “The volunteers are phenomenal, the greens are excellent and the programs are well-rounded.”
Those programs offer Tags Down as well as competitive play in club or inter-club play. Tags Down is a friendly competition format of games where members show up and teams are created by the Convenor. In house competitive leagues feature the Golden Girls for the ladies and the Senators for the men. Inter-club play sees Beaconsfield bowlers test their skills against other clubs.
Hoodspith is heading into his fifth year as a member and he serves as the Match Director. He looks forward to welcoming potential bowlers to come and experience the game. “I came from curling,” Hoodspith said. “It was a fellow curler who got me into lawn bowling and I loved it from the start. It’s a low-impact sport for all ages and what I really enjoy is that it’s a finesse game that calls for strategy. I think it’s a great activity for all ages.”
The game is great for singles, couples and families with the age of 12 being a good starting point to experience lawn bowling. The opportunity to try out the sport and explore all the club has to offer is a simple matter. Simply go to the club’s website, wwwblbclub.com, and click on the free trial link. A phone call to (438)228-9765 and leave a message will also set the wheels in motion to take to the greens. BLBC will supply the balls as well as coaching hints to newcomers to the sport.
The BLBC is looking forward to bowl newcomers over with how much fun the sport is and how great a place the club is to be a member of.
