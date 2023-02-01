Beaconsfield Bisons best Bialik Bulldogs in GMAA U18 hockey

The ialik Bulldogs battled the Beaconsfield High Bulldogs last Thursday afternoon at the Beaconsfield Arena with the Bulldogs taking a 7-6 squeaker over the Bulldogs. Bialik struck first but a three goal outburst in a 65 second span put the home team up for good. The Bulldogs were tenacious and got to within one goal of tying the Bisons on three occasions.
Exequiel Zimmerman buried a rebound off the shot taken by Logan White to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage 2:27 into the opening period. It was a stampede of Bisons that delivered Beaconsfield the lead as they struck three times in a quick sequence. Alden Chase worked his way to the top of the right faceoff circle and fired a drive into the top right corner to pull his squad even 1-1. Nicholas Lepage fed a perfect pass to Matthew Filato on the left post allowing Filato to one-time a shot past Bulldog goalie Zev Diner putting BHS up 2-1. A mere 30 seconds later Filato set Lepage streaking in on goal and his wrist shot found the back of the net for a 3-1 Bison lead. Bialik made it a 3-2 match with a powerplay tally with 49 seconds to go in the first. Jake-Ryan Schlesinger converted a pass from Ronen Friedman beating Bison netminder Cameron Monaghan.
The Bisons wasted little time in extending their lead as play opened in the middle frame. Following the opening faceoff of the second Filato notched his second of the game 19 seconds into the period making it a 4-2 contest. It became a 5-2 game at the 2:28 mark when Ryan Whitehouse pounced on a rebound and directed it into the net. Bialik kept pressing and were rewarded getting two back to make it a 5-4 contest .Friedman rifled a shot into the mesh then White carved around the net found a loose puck and slipped the disk in to get Bialik back to within one. The Bisons roared right back following the Bulldog tally, scoring 13 seconds following the resumption of play. Lepage set-up Giordano Schwar in the high slot and Schwar made no mistake as he deposited the puck into the net.
Beaconsfield pulled ahead 7-4 on a bang-bang play in the third. Sebastien Damiano didn’t just win the draw but sent it to Chase in front of the net with Chase pulling the trigger for the tally. The Bulldogs once again battled back. Samuel Tannenbaum-Wise made it 7-5 with a helper from Jacob Silver. Friedman fed White to get back to within one but time was against Bialik as the buzzer sounded before play could be resumed.
