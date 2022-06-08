Barrhaven Scottish a thistle in Dragons side

The NDG Dragons hosted the Ottawa area Barrhaven Scottish for a pair of 15 a side rugby matches Sunday afternoon at NDG’s Confederation Park. The U16 and U18 Dragons were testing the waters against one of Ontario’s top clubs.
Barrhaven took both contests winning 35-0 over the U16 Dragons and taking the U18 match by a 45-5 score.
The U16 Dragons adapted nicely in their contest after the Scottish struck early in the first half to build to 19-0 lead. NDG held their ground allowing one more try in the final minute of the opening half. In the second half the Dragons defended solidly holding off Barrhaven’s advances and limiting their scoring chances.
“This is new to many of the players playing 15 man rugby,” U16 Dragons’ coach Jason Rudland said. “None of them knew any plays so I was teaching them as we went along. The key is that it’s all about the enjoyment and playing safe rugby.”
The U18 Dragons followed the same pattern, adapting to the style of play and did manage to score a try. That was accomplished by Maxime Plantevin who has been with the Dragons snce the age of six.
That is the thing about the Dragons fielding U16 and U18 teams as these are the players who have been with the club since its inception a decade ago. They have grown as individuals as well as players to this point in their rugby careers.
“I am beyond satisfied as even fielding a full fifteens a few years ago would have been unthinkable in NDG,” Alain Spitzer, president and co-founder of the NDG Dragons said. “This year we are the only team that has numbers to field 15’s in the province. This was the first time for many of the players who in the past only played 7’s or 10’s. In addition Barrhaven Scottish is a major rugby powerhouse in Ontario. Once we get a few games together, I am sure we will narrow the scores. All in all a great day of rugby, new friends made, and the future is bright for NDG rugby.”
The Dragons will have a couple of weeks to work on things and get set as a road trip to Barrhaven for return matches is in the works.
