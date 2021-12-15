Barracudas tough to catch

The Pierrefonds Barracudas Atom AA hockey team is off to a flying start in Lac St. Louis League action. The Barracudas have rolled up an 11-0 record to date scoring 58 goals while allowing only six. The squad is ranked as the third best Atom AA team in the province. Last Thursday night at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex the Cudas shutout the Westmount Wings by a 5-0 score. “We worked hard,” Westmount coach Shayne Jackson said. “They had to work hard to get theose goals. They really had to move the puck around to get it into the net. Our goalie was outstanding and the team played hard.”
The first period saw plenty of back and forth action with Wings’ goalie Liam Boily and Pierrefonds’ Felice Italiano were up to the challenge as the game played to a scoreless opening period.
The Barracudas struck in the second stanza as they hit for a trio of goals. Eric Khayretdinov got the puck past Boily from in tight to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Pierrefonds scored the next two goals in a 65 second span as Sasha Durdevic made it 2-0 at 6:55 and Jayden Perkins made it 3-0 at the eight minute mark.
Westmount kept pressing looking to ruin Italiano’s shutout, Wings’ captain Luke Adelstein, Ryan Pitfield and Tyler Steinberg buzzed around the Cudas’ net but couldn’t best Italiano.
In the third, Pierrefonds added two more goals to close out the scoring. Benjamin Di Foglio and Pietro Broccolini were the successful shooters for those tallies. “Their goalie played fantastic,” Pierrefonds’ coach Kevin Easterbrook said. “Our kids kept grinding and once we got our first (goal) the confidence was there and away we went.”
