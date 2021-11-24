Barons surge in the third delivers win over Jaguars

The Pierrefonds Barons took a 6-1 decision over the Lakeshore Jaguars in U13 A CHL play last Wednesday night at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex.
A third period outburst for four goals gave the Barons a comfortable win in what had been a hard fought contest. “They (Lakeshore) were a good skating team,” Barons’ head coach James St. Germain said. “They didn’t give us any time or space.”
It was a goaltending duel between Lakeshore’s Michael Papp and the Barons’ tandem of Julien Piche and Noah Witcher who shared the workload. Pierrefonds held a 2-0 advantage going into the third period on goals by Olivier Long in the first and Mateo Desantis in the second. The Jags made several advances into Barons’ country but were denied.
Pierrefonds upped the advantage to 3-0 in the third on Riley St. Germain’s marker and that got Lakeshore pressing harder to find a solution to the Pierrefonds’ goalies. The Jaguars hard work was rewarded at the 8:44 mark of the third. Nicholas Chang-Destro converted a pass from Davrik Skinaer for the shutout buster and to make it a 3-1 match. “They worked hard,” Lakeshore head coach Chris Quinn said. “We had them in the first period, the second and third was a little tougher for us. Hey started to bombard the net and crash the crease a littlebit but it was a good game.”
The home side responded to the visitors’ scoring with the final three goals of the contest, the last two coming 18 seconds apart. Arthur Beauchamp’s tally made it a 4-1 contest then Long notched his second of the game to make it 5-1. Maxim Torres closed out the evening’s offensive output with his goal with 1:16 left to play.”Overall it was a really good performance,” coach St. Germain said. “They moved the puck well, which is what we work on in practice. When they started skating more in the third they got their goals.”
