The Pierrefonds Barons took home a road win over the West Island Knights in U11 C play of the CHL Sunday morning on the Annex rink of Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. The Barons were on the winning side of the ledger in a 4-1 contest. “It’s just great to see the kids playing again,” West Island head coach Peter Ejupovic said. “This talent pool is so varied, especially since the kids missed out on hockey last year. Having a C category for them to play and learn in is a great thing.”
The Barons took skated to a 2-0 advantage in the opening period with Nat Wilheim-Huard opening the scoring 3:25 into play. Wilheim-Huard converted a pass from Nicolas Ng and Oscar Fong also had a helper on the opening tally. Pierrefonds’ second marker came off the stick of Alex Dorneamu, who was set-up on the play by Edward Robert.
When play moved into the second stanza both goaltenders, Pierrefonds’ Anthony Trudel and the Knights’ Kayla Quad-Ejupovic made several stops to keep their opponents at bay. Pierrefonds did strike for a pair of quick goals as the time remaining in the second dropped below the two minute mark. It was bang-bang goals 12 seconds apart to give the visitors a 4-0 cushion. Fong fed Alex Kong to make it a 3-0 contest then on the resumption of play, Dorneamu raced in to record an unassisted marker.
West Island had taken several quality shots at Trudel but he had been equal to the task through the opening two periods. The shutout buster came quickly as play opened in the third period, a mere 37 seconds into final period. Aikam Singh fed a pass to Samuel Mclauchlan, who in turn sent the puck to Matteo Desserrieres and he made no mistake as he slipped the disk past Trudel for the goal.
