Bantam Associe bow in semi finals

Starting pitcher Mathias Bergeron threw two and a third innings and singled in the third, eventually scoring on a single by Alexandre Rolland.

 Rob Amyot The Suburban

After finishing as league champions of the Ligue de Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine with a 15-5 record, the bantam AA Laval Associe were eliminated by a hot-hitting Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers squad in semi-final action. The Tigers had their hitting shoes on as they mercied the Associe by a 13-3 score in the bottom of the fifth inning at Dollard’s Lake Road Park on Wednesday, September 9. “It has been a great season, we finished as league champions,” Laval head coach Michel Lefebvre said. “We came up against a good hitting team and that was the difference. “ Laval had built to a 3-1 lead through their first three at bats. The Associe went up 2-1 in the top of the second after Mylo Pereira and Alexander Rolland touched home on Julian-Jayden Caruso’s single. In the top of the third, Rolland singled to cash in Mathias Bergeron to make it 3-1 in favour of the visitors. That was all though as starting Tiger pitcher Nathan Senecal got stronger as the game moved forward. “I felt good and was ready (to face Laval),” Nathan Senecal said. “They are a really good team.” Lac St. Louis’ bats came to life in their home half of the third scoring five times to take a 6-3 lead. The coup de grace was a monster shot of a homer off of the bat of Jacob Wallace over the centerfield fence for three runs and a 5-3 lead. “I knew the pitcher was throwing fastballs mostly,” Jacob Wallace said. “I just stood back in the box and waited on one.” Laval had a scoring opportunity robbed from them in the top of the fourth when a diving catch in centerfield by Justin Seguin not only kept the Associe from scoring but ended the inning. “Those were two things that put us down,” coach Lefebvre said. “That homerun and the catch changed the complexion of the game, it gave them momentum.”The Tigers upped the ante in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-3 advantage and Senecal helped his cause by cracking out a two run triple. Laval surrendered three runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Tigers a 10 point lead, which ended the game on the mercy rule. “We (the coaches) are proud of how the team played and learned this year,” he said. “They re league champions and we will celebrate that.”

