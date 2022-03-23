Baie d’Urfe’s Rhian Wilkinson called to Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame

Canada Soccer has announced that former National Team stars Patrice Bernier, Martina Franko and Baie dUrfes Rhian Wilkinson have been named to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. The three former international footballers will be inducted as honoured members in the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Wilkinson was a Concacaf champion and two-time Olympic Games bronze medal winner. “I look at this class I’m in right now with Patrice Bernier and obviously Martina,” Rhian Wilkinson said during a conference call. “These are people that are builders and connectors of the game. I love that it’s not a man versus woman in our country. It’s very much (about) the development of the game we all love. We continue to be a hockey nation and a soccer nation; it doesn’t have to be one or the other.”
The Lakeshore product represented Canada at four FIFA World Cups and three Olympic Games, also winning six medals from six Concacaf tournaments and three medals from three Pan American Games . In all, she made 181 international “A” appearances from 2003 to 2017, ranked third all time when she left international football. Voted to the All-Time Canada XI during her playing career, Wilkinson played her professional football in Canada, USA and Norway, notably helping Lillestrøm SK reach the 2009 Norway Cup final and winning the 2012 Toppserien league title. She was the USL W-League Scoring Champion in 2005 and then helped the Ottawa Fury reach the USL W-League Championship Final in 2006. A six-time Québec Soccer Professional or Senior Player of the Year, she was also a two-time Sports Québec Le Maurice winner. From her college career, she was inducted to the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2013.
There is a trunk full of memories of her time in the game as a player but it is the family she has had in the soccer community as teammates, particularly Franko. “It’s too easy to say the medals,” Wilkinson said. “Those are clearly very important pieces of my memories. But it’s definitely the teammates and the environment created by Amy Walsh, Martina Franko, Randee Hermus that made it the team that went on to back-to-back-to-back medals at the Olympic Games.”
Wilkinson recalled how Frank stepped in when she was going through a rough patch. “I was having a really hard day,” she said. “I was a young player and I felt like I was being unfairly treated. Martina stood up for me and protected me. I feel that was the generation that really started to create a family and protection around the team. It was a pretty special thing to be a part of.”
Wilkinson is still in the game serving as head coach of the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. With the thorns she is reunited with former teammates Karina LeBlanc who is the general manager and has Christine Sinclair on her roster of players.
