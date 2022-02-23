Back to competing like they never missed a beat

There’s nothing better than two evenly matched teams going toe-to-toe looking to get the win and that’s exactly what the game was like last Wednesday evening at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie arena between the U13 AA Beauharnois-Ste. Martine Blizzard and the West Island Royals.
No one could tell that the teams had been away from competitive play for two months as it was a fast pace match with the visitors from Beauharnois taking a late game lead for the 6-4 win. The Blizzard’s Jacob Leduc and Mikael Martel paced their team’s win with two goal performances.
Martel authored an unassisted advantage goal at the 8:12 mark of the first to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. A nice passing sequence by Aaron Ouimet to Michael Phan and finished off with a goal by Harrison Mitchell tied the game 3:28 into play of the second.
The Blizzard regained the lead on Jacob Leduc’s first of two on the night at the 13:31 mark of the second. That 2-1 lead lasted all of 58 seconds as Émile Mallais replied for the Royals kntting the score at 2-2. Tyler Riverin-Cholewicki’s unassisted gem gave the home team a 3-2 lead early in the third but the Blizzard replied to tie the game at 3-3 with more than 12 minutes to play on Liam Charlebois’ advantage goal.
West Island’s Max Manzano gave his side the lead one last time as the Royals went up 4-3. Following that it was a flurry of goals by the Blizzard to take the win. Noah Richard pulled the trigger on the equalizer then Leduc hit for the game winner 27 seconds following Richard’s tally. With 18 seconds remaining in the game Martel buried the puck in the empty net.
