It was a two day event that got Canada’s top divers and Olympic hopefuls back on the boards in a competitive setting but with a virtual twist. The event was the Virtual Nationals Simulation presented by 1 Square Phillips and local athletes figured prominently in podium appearances. On the Friday of the meet TMR’s Philippe Gagné took the top spot in the men’s open 3m final event while Montreal’s Cedric Fofana and Thomas Ciprick from Baie D’Urfe rounded out the top three finishers.
“It was kind of a mix of a practice and a competition so just getting that experience back is good,” Philippe Gagné said. “I feel like it was really well organized. At least you can get some feel of what maybe the competitions will look like this year.”
In the women’s open 3m final Montreal’s Pamela Ware finished ahead of Laval’s Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu from Saint Constant.
“I wasn’t really expecting much today,” Pamela Ware said. “My first day back training was Monday so I knew it was going to be very difficult. I feel I handled it really well so I’m really happy. My goal today was really just to stay calm throughout all my dives, each individual, one after the other. Really individualize each dive and I did that pretty well so I’m really happy.”
For Ware, getting the chance to compete following a close to year long drought from events was very satisfying. “It felt really good actually,” Ware said. “I love competing so just having a little bit of that feeling of being in a competition brought back so many emotions and it felt really good. I love competing so any time I get the chance to compete, it makes me happy.”
Saturday featured the women’s and men’s open platform finals. Laval’s Meaghan Benfeito wrapped up the final day of competition in the top spot in the women’s open platform finals while Montrealers Caeli McKay and Éloise Bélanger finished second and third.
The 32 year-old veteran Benfeito took advantage of this meet to see where she is in preparing for the World Cup event set for April.
“We’ve been talking about it at the pool lately that we strive on adrenaline and competing and that is really what was missing at training,” Meaghan Benfeito said. “We can train so much but if we don’t compete, we never know where we are at in our training. That felt really good to actually see what our dives are worth and what we have to work on now since we actually have that information to go back to training.”
In the men’s final, Pointe Claire’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray finished at the top of the podium and Montreal’s Ethan Pitman came third.
