Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime had a banner 2022 on the ATP Tour and representing Canada in Davis Cup play. His success did not go unnoticed as he was tapped for a pair of honours. First Auger-Aliassime was joined by Laval’s Leylah Annie Fernandez as the 2022 Tennis Canada Excellence awards for Players of the Year and Singles Players of the Year in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. Auger-Aliassime earned the player of the year and singles player of the year for a second consecutive time.

That was followed up with him being named the recipient of the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s Male Athlete of the Year. “It’s been a great year,” Félix Auger-Aliassime said following a training session prior to the

World Tennis League in Dubai. “To receive this award, recognition from the Canadian public and media is quite an honour. It’s really nice.”

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime finished the year with a career-high ranking of No. 6 on the ATP Tour. His 2022 season began in impressive fashion as he played a pivotal role in Team Canada winning the ATPCup in Sydney, Australia. The following month, Auger-Aliassime claimed his first-career singles title at the

ATP 500 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

He added to his collection by winning consecutive events in Florence, Antwerp (both ATP 250), and Basel(ATP 500) in a three-week span. His exploits on the ATP Tour earned him a place at the year-end Finals

at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy in November. Before that,Auger-Aliassime was also part of Team World which won the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom in September.

Auger-Aliassime’s crowning moment of the year came in Malaga, Spain, where he led Team Canada presented by Sobeys to its first-ever Davis Cup by Rakuten title, winning all three of his singles rubbers. His straight-sets, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the decisive second singles rubber of

the final clinched the trophy and Canada’s place as World Champions.

“In 2022, Félix proved that he is among the very best players in the world,” commented Guillaume Marx,Head of Performance, Tennis Canada. “His talent on the court is matched by his maturity and intelligence off it. This year, he has shown the world that he is in that top bracket of players and we’re sure that his

ambitions will be even higher in 2023. Canadians will forever remember his crucial victories in the run to our first ever Davis Cup title during which he showed such immense composure under pressure. He thoroughly deserves this recognition.”