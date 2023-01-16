Auger-Aliassime overcomes a determined Pospisil

Felix Auger-Aliassime turned in a gritty performance to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. The Montrealer dispatched his friend and fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 over a grueling four hours at the John Cain Arena. "We recently had amazing memories together, winning the Davis Cup just two months ago,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview.”So it's always tough to play a good friend,"
Pospisil didn’t let friendship stand in the way as he dominated in the opening set taking it 6-1 over Auger-Aliassime. The 22 year-old Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded sixth in the tournament, dug in to take the next two sets in tiebreakers before winning the match with a 6-3 fourth set. "He came out firing, played really well,” Auger-Aliassime said. “On my part, it was a bit of a struggle. But it's okay. It's a first round. It happens. I'm just happy I was able to get back into this match."
The victory allows the world ranked number seven player to continue is quest for his first Grand Slam title. At the 2022 Australian Open Auger-Aliassime made it to the quarterfinals and this marks his fourth appearance.
Auger-Aliassime will meet Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round. Molcan outlasted Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a marathon match that lasted four hours 22 minutes.
