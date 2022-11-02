Auger-Aliassime leaves Rune in ruins for third consecutive title

Félix Auger-Aliassime continued is torrid pace of tennis as on Sunday the Montrealer claimed his third-straight ATP title and fourth of 2022 after beating Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland. The 22 year-old is having a banner season as the win was his 13th in a row. It was also his second-career ATP500 title to go along with Auger-Aliassime’s ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament victory in Rotterdam last February. “It’s been an amazing week,” Felix Auger-Aliassime in his post-match, on-court interview. “It’s been a long year, a long stretch of wins and it’s not over. Hopefully I can keep going but right now I’m feeling all the good emotions that come with winning a tournament.”
Auger-Aliassime entered the Swiss Indoors event as the tournament’s No. 3 seed and powered his way to the final. He started with a 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler then dispatched Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovi, 6-1, 6-0. In the quarter-finals Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fell to Auger-aliassime 6-2, 6-3. The semi-final must have felt like a tournament win as he defeated the current World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz
of Spain 6-3, 6-2.
The hallmark of his play over the trio of titles has been Auger-Aliassime’s serving consistency. Again in this tournament it was the case as he won 83 percent of his points on his first serve and also 83 percent of his points on second service. Add to the mix Auger-Aliassime in upsetting Holger on his serves, including taking advantage of the single break point opportunity to take the first set 6-3.
Rune dug in for the second set, making a bid to extend the match but Auger-Aliassime was up to the challenge. While the Dane had a shot at breaking Auger-Aliassime’s serve on three occasions, it was not to be. Patience paid off for Auger-Aliassime as he picked his spots and could not be broken. “Once again in the final not getting broken,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I don’t usually react that much but it was a really genuine reaction at the end, with the amount of tension in that last game. I’m over the moon right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.